Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.15 Million

Brokerages expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post $297.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.50 million and the lowest is $295.80 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $284.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,651,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 177,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,911,000. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,407,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.76. 348,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average is $154.33. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $182.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

