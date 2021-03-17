Brokerages Anticipate Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.
EBR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 887,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,618. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.