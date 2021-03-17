Brokerages Anticipate Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 688,000 shares during the last quarter.

EBR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 887,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,618. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.