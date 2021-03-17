Brokerages Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce $142.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the lowest is $142.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $111.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $630.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $632.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $769.41 million, with estimates ranging from $755.88 million to $787.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,583,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,789 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $921,267.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,949,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,348 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $113,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $53,488,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avalara by 966.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.23. 671,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.80 and a beta of 0.73.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

