Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce sales of $164.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the highest is $234.70 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $941.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

NYSE AMC traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 125,315,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,522,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $8,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,317,145 shares of company stock valued at $551,180,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

