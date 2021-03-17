Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.16. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,565 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.