Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 623.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,752 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.22.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

