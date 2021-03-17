Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.07

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 7890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 714,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,262,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 122,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 671,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

