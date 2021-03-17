Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.58

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 25616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

