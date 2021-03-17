Brian J. Dunn Sells 6,000 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,389. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,062,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

