Brian Charneski Sells 3,325 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Charneski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00.

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 88,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $189,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

