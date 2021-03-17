Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.35 ($78.05).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €69.44 ($81.69) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.33.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

