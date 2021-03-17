Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.35 ($78.05).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €69.44 ($81.69) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.33.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

