Brant Point Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,095 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 452.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

