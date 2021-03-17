Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 69,390 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,390 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $141,360,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,582,000 after buying an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

