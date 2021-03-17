Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 19,200 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 0.9% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Cowen increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

FIS traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $146.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,949. The company has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of -810.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

