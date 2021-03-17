Brant Point Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,912 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AACQU. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,390,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,390,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,975,000.

Shares of AACQU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. 48,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

