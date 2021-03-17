Brant Point Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

