Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health accounts for about 1.0% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,116,000 after buying an additional 387,785 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after buying an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Syneos Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after buying an additional 301,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 827,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,152. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.