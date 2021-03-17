Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health accounts for about 1.0% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,116,000 after buying an additional 387,785 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after buying an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Syneos Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after buying an additional 301,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 827,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,152. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
