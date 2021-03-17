Brant Point Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 208,683 Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 208,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Star Peak Energy Transition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000.

NYSE STPK traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. 3,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

