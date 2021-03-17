Brant Point Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 81,854 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,103,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $47,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $40,668,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $32,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. 341,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

