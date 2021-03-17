Brant Point Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,791 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 1.0% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.87.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $226.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,428. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.42 and a 200 day moving average of $201.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.39 and a 12-month high of $235.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

