Brandywine Trust Co. Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.7% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,737,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $40.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

