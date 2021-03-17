BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 370 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 365.71 ($4.78).

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company.

LON:BP traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 311.25 ($4.07). 49,470,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £63.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.10. BP has a one year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. BP’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.63). Insiders have bought 322 shares of company stock valued at $93,150 over the last three months.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

