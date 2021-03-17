Bounce Token (AUCTION) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.29 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Bounce Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Bounce Token token can now be bought for $23.03 or 0.00041268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $47.98 million and $3.29 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00457033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00120907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00073653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.87 or 0.00564341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 tokens. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance

Bounce Token Token Trading

