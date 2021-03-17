Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded by Truist Securities

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $109.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

BXP opened at $106.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Boston Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Boston Properties by 68.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

