BOOM Trading Up 31% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 31% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.88 million and $6,140.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.79 or 0.00645721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070183 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00033980 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,143,031 coins and its circulating supply is 782,112,299 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.