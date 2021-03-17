BonusCloud (BXC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $41,374.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00052389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.16 or 0.00642039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025230 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00033946 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.