Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bogota Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bogota Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

