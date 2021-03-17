BMO Capital Markets Increases Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $22.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $21.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,404 shares of company stock worth $2,082,820. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

