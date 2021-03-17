BMO Capital Markets Increases Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$3.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.27.

TSE:CJ opened at C$1.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

