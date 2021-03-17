BMO Capital Markets Increases Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to $46.00

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Badger Daylighting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Badger Daylighting from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $34.59 on Monday. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $34.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.