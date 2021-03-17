Bloom Tree Partners LLC Takes $11.18 Million Position in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 997,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,176,000. Acamar Partners Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 6,487,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,638. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 862,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $9,495,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 946,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,760 in the last 90 days.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

