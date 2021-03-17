Bloom Tree Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 2.5% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $36,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.08. 7,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,117. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $344.29. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.18.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

