Bloom Tree Partners LLC Has $47.83 Million Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,807,804 shares during the period. 8X8 accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $47,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 8X8 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in 8X8 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EGHT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,288 shares of company stock worth $1,350,675 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

