BlackRock TCP Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,396 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,266% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

TCPC opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $830.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

