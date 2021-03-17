BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,301 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $188,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $724.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $713.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.64. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

