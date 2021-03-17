BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 959,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $40,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

NYSE CRH opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.17. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.89%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

