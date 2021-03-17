BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.40% of Seneca Foods worth $41,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SENEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

