BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 437,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $39,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 321.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Danske downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

FRO stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.