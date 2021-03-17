BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Triple-S Management worth $37,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 354,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Triple-S Management in the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 24.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Triple-S Management by 84.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

