BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $112.36 on Monday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,093 shares of company stock worth $3,933,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $63,035,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $55,723,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

