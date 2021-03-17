BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL stock opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

