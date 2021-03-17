BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0665 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.02 million and $92,300.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010870 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,544,943 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

