BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,030,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 11th total of 32,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $3,779,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BlackBerry by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,663,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,557,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

