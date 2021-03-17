BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $39.00 at MKM Partners

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BJ. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.05.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,206 shares of company stock worth $6,987,426. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after buying an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,274,000 after buying an additional 665,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.