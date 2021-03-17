Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in February

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 382,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BFARF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 809,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,143. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins in North America. It operates through Backbone and Volta segments. The Backbone segment owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.