BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.30 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00005914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.85 or 0.00455565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00058381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00125241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00072762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.81 or 0.00561371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

