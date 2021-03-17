Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.60 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.60 billion and $686.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for about $192.57 or 0.00344686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,867.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.94 or 0.00936036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002419 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,679,752 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.