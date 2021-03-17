Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $339.23 million and $7.50 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $18.26 or 0.00031752 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,523.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.21 or 0.00930427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.00338576 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

