Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Hits $28.13 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002941 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $28.13 million and $99.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

