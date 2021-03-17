BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BSGM stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

In other news, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $218,941.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $311,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

